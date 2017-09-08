Supreme Court rules Watkins must register as violent offender

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Supreme Court Friday affirmed a Reno County District Court judge’s order that 41-year-old Joshua Watkins must register as a violent offender under the Kansas Offender Registration Act. The judge found he used a vehicle as a deadly weapon to commit an aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Watkins claimed a jury, instead of the judge, must make the factual finding that he used a deadly weapon. But the majority of the court ruled his argument was lacking because Watkins did not raise the issue until he appealed.

Watkins was convicted of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony flee and elude, and driving while suspended with the crimes occurring in November 2012. He was sentenced to just over three years for the convictions. He is eligible for parole on those charges next month.

Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies started working a case of shoplifting at Heartland Outdoor in South Hutchinson.

Watkins was suspected in the case and fled in a Dodge Durango. The chase with sheriff’s officers lasted 5-7 minutes. It ended just east of Arlington with the vehicle abandoned in a field and Watkins fleeing on foot.

During the chase, Watkins attempted to hit a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper head-on.