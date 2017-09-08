UPDATE: Sheriff: Murder suspect, woman still in north-central Kansas

REPUBLIC COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue a search in north-central Kansas for a suspect wanted in connection with an August 30 murder in Kansas City.

The Republic County Sheriff’s office in a media release reported authorities believe 25-year-old Zachary Barnes and Shannon Dace are still in the region. They are both severely diabetic and are believed to be looking for someone to drive them from the area.

Barnes is described as a white male, 5-foot 7-inches tall, 160- pounds, brown hair and green eyes. Dace is described a white female with reddish, brown hair and a slim build.

In addition to searching for Barnes at homes in Scandia and in Concordia, officials with U.S. Marshal’s Service searched locations in the small Republic County communities of Cuba and Agenda, according to the sheriff’s department.

After a lockdown Thursday, schools are open in Republic and Cloud County. However, USD 109 reported they will keep students inside during recess, according to the district social media page.

REPUBLIC COUNTY — Schools officials in Cloud and Republic County are taking appropriate precautions as the law enforcement authorities report they have yet to find a Kansas City murder suspect believed to be in north-central Kansas.

All field trips and activities are still planned as normal at USD 109 in Belleville, according to the district social media page.

Schools will remain secured as usual. However, students will be kept inside for recess simply as a responsible action according to the situation. In case there are concerns caused through social media messages, the district contacted local law enforcement early Friday morning. It was determined that the situation did not deem it necessary to cancel schools.

On Thursday, the Republic County Sheriff's Dept. received an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Zachary Barnes wanted for a murder that was committed in the Kansas City area, according to a media release from Sheriff Ron Blad.

Deputies went to Scandia to a residence to execute the warrant. The subject fled before they could make an arrest.

The subject was then spotted in Belleville and officers responded to the area of 18th and G. Street where the subject was believed to be in a house.

There have been no shots fired in this county, no hostages, and no school shootings, according to the sheriff's department. Schools in Cloud and Republic County were notified as a precautionary measure to lock down

Responding agencies include Troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol, Republic County Sheriff Deputies, Belleville Police Department officers, SRT out of Salina, US Marshalls, and Kansas Wildlife and Park officers.

REPUBLIC COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities continue to search for a suspect wanted in connection with a murder.

The subject was then spotted in Belleville and officers responded to the area of 18th and G. Street where the subject was believed to be in a house. As of 5a.m. subject was still at large at this time.

CLOUD COUNTY — Schools and business are on lockdown in north central Kansas due to police activity and the search for a wanted suspect, according to the Republic County Sheriff’s office. Few details are available.

The Concordia campus of Cloud County Community College reported lockdown procedures were in place just before 4 p.m. Thursday because of a situation in the community.

Just after 5p.m. the college reported that due to the continuing lock down situation, evening classes at the Concordia campus were canceled.

In addition, local law enforcement advised USD 333 in Concordia to remain in lock down until further notice. Students will not be released until the issue is resolved. According to the school district, this procedure is for the safety of all involved.