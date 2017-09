HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Little is known about Rezolution Prep Academy from Texas other than the Wildcats are HCC’s next opponent. RPA travels into Gowans Stadium Saturday for a noon kickoff.

HCC’s Head Coach Rion Rhoades even admitted he didn’t have a roster for RPA.

Daren Dunn of Eagle Sports caught up with Reggie Calhoun of RPA to find out more about Saturday’s visitors.