DCF raises money for children in foster care to enjoy fair

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Children and Families employees raised money throughout the months of July and August to ensure that children in foster care can enjoy a day at the Kansas State Fair. DCF West Region staff hosted a friendly competition against Wichita Region staff to raise funds that will provide carnival ride tickets to more than 850 children.

The West Region raised $2,480 and the Wichita Region raised $1,945. Together, DCF employees raised $4,425, an increase of more than $1,600 from last year’s fundraiser.

The $4,425 funds raised will be used to purchase tickets for fair attractions, which will be provided to youth in foster care and their families who attend the Saint Francis Community Services (SFCS)-sponsored Resource Parent Appreciation Day Saturday at the fair.

Resource Parent Appreciation Day, a celebration and promotion of foster parents, has been sponsored by SFCS for the past five years. SFCS provides the participants with free admission to the fair and a free meal during the day.