Westar Energy crews heading southeast to assist with Hurricane Irma

TOPEKA, Kan. — Westar Energy crews are responding to a call for help as Hurricane Irma moves toward Florida.

Florida Power & Light has reached out to Westar and other area utilities in anticipation of the storm. Gathered from all over the service territory, about 40 Westar Energy employees, including line crews and support personnel, left Thursday morning from various locations.

Westar Energy is a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group, which enables them to call upon neighboring utilities and their contractors to help restore service after a significant event such as a severe storm.

In return, they assist neighboring utilities when they’re in need. In the event of catastrophic damage, utilities reach out for assistance from across the nation.