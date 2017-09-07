Wanda Faye Ingland | 1942 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Wanda F. Ingland, 75, died Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born September 3, 1942, in Liberal, the daughter of William E. and Iva L. (Harrison) Ingland. Wanda graduated from Liberal High School in 1962. She was in-home caregiver for many clients and retired from the sanitation department at IMC Salt. Wanda was a member of Loyal Order of Moose #982 and 10th Avenue United Methodist Church.

She is survived by: companion, Jesse King, of the home; sons, Joe King (Laura) of Halstead and Floyd D. King (Carolyn) of Hutchinson; daughter, Flora Martin of Bentley; grandchildren, Melissa McInturff (Tony O’Neal), Michelle McInturff, Ethan King, Allie King, Jason King (Sarah), Debbie Ryan (Kris), Becky Thackery (Roy), Lexi Crawford, Bailee Weilert, nine great-grandchildren; and sister, Lula Watson (Russell) of Tyrone, OK.

Wanda was preceded in death by: her parents; sister, Donna Mosier; brother, Marvin Leroy Ingland; daughter, Debbie McInturff; and grandson, Eric Lee King.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 8, 2017, at Elliott Chapel. Graveside Service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 9, 2017, at Liberal Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with the family present to receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson. Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.