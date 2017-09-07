Suspect in manslaughter case scheduled for court Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 65-year-old woman accused of causing a fatal accident back on Jan. 21 is scheduled for court Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

Jane E. Hart is charged with two alternate counts of involuntary manslaughter with different theories of the crime. Both counts are level four felonies with a maximum sentence of over 14 years in prison.

Hart is accused of pulling in front of a motorcycle at 30th and Prairie Dunes Drive, which killed 62-year-old Charles Caselton from Burrton. She was eastbound on 30th and made a left turn onto Prairie Dunes Drive. She struck a motorcycle that was traveling westbound. Caselton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 16, 2018