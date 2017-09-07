Street project on hold during fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Works says the area round 17th and Main will be fully open for traffic by the end of the day Thursday.

That is good news for those who will fill up the area on Friday for the start of the Kansas State Fair. The city is in the middle of repairing several utilities in the intersection, which has reduced traffic to one lane in each direction, as well as limited access onto 17th.

Public Works says there will be some metal plates over open trenches and some bumps, otherwise all lanes will be open to traffic.

As for county projects, the Woody Seat Freeway bridge will still be limited to one lane of traffic. The Plum Street project from 43rd to the county line is fully completed.

The other project is the 56th Avenue overlay from Monroe to Old K-61 Highway. County Public Works says the road will be finished all the way to new K-61 by the end of the day, with the rest of the road to be completed after the fair.