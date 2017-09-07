Schools in north-central Kansas on lockdown due to police activity

CLOUD COUNTY — Schools on lockdown in north central Kansas due to police activity. Few details are available.

The Concordia campus of Cloud County Community College reported lockdown procedures were in place just before 4p.m. Thursday because of a situation in the community.

In addition, local law enforcement advised USD 333 in Concordia to remain in lock down until further notice. Students will not be released until the issue is resolved. According to the school district, this procedure is for the safety of all involved.

Check the Post for additional details as they become available.