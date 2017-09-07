Ronald “Ron” Lee Werner | 1945 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Ronald “Ron” Lee Werner, 72, passed on September 3, 2017, at Diversicare of Hutchinson. He was born January 15, 1945, in La Junta, CO, the son of Omar and Esther Werner. Ron was a lifelong resident of Hutchinson. He graduated from Hutchinson High School, attended Hutchinson Community College, and received his bachelor’s degree of fine arts from Emporia State University in 1975. He worked many years for Pella Windows. Ron served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968.

To all of us who had the pleasure of knowing Ron, knew he truly was a character! Ron was a son, brother, friend, soldier, talented craftsman, potter, glass blower, student of life, and a mega collector.

Ron is survived by: cousin, Mildred McGonigle of Hutchinson; cousins in Kansas and California; sister-in-law, Genise Werner; 4 nieces and nephews; plus the wonderful staff of Diversicare who spoiled and loved him this last year; and also the in house hospice and Ron’s friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dennis Werner.

Cremation has taken place and he will be buried next to his parents at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Ron requested no funeral but instead a gathering of family and friends at Hutchinson American Legion, 730 W 4th St. on Saturday, September 9, 2017, from 5-9 p.m. for food, drink and fellowship. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s’ Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501. Today: smile and say hello to someone.