One dead in McPherson Co. accident

McPHERSON COUNTY — A 37-year-old Scott City woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident in McPherson County yesterday afternoon.

According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Lightner was going north on Plum Street just before 2 p.m. when she was hit by a car driven by a 16-year-old male who ran a stop sign at the intersection with Avenue V.

The impact sent Lightner’s vehicle through a fence, where it rolled onto its top. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, whose name was not released, was taken by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

Inman Fire, Hutchinson Fire, and the Reno County Sheriff’s Department all assisted in the accident, which occurred where McPherson, Reno and Rice Counties intersect along Plum.