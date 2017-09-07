Local sandwich shop robbed Wednesday afternoon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police are again investigating an aggravated robbery. This time the Subway sandwich location at 1530 E. 11th was hit. An employee of the store reported that an individual came in just after 4 p.m. Wednesday acting as though he was going to order a sandwich, then produced a weapon and demanded cash from the worker.

Police Lt. Marty Robertson says he believes this is the same man who robbed a number of Kwik Shops recently.

He is described as an older white male, maybe between 40 to 60 years old, with a slim-to-medium build and gray facial hair. In the case of the Subway robbery, he was wearing a tan hat, glasses, a dark t-shirt and light khaki shorts.

Robertson says officers set up a perimeter quickly and searched the area for the suspect with no luck.

Police investigators were expected to review video from the incident Thursday to see if that could help with any leads.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call police at 694-2816, or Crime Stoppers at 694-2666 or 800-222-TIPS.