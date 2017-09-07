Kansas Wheat to feature tribute at State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas Wheat will once again host a special tribute to the wheat industry in the Pride of Kansas Building during the entirety of the Kansas State Fair. This year will include a celebration of the National Festival of Breads, which is sponsored biennially by the Kansas Wheat Commission, King Arthur Flour and Red Star Yeast.

The Kansas Wheat booth will celebrate the success of the June 2017 event, which included a Kansas farm tour for the eight contest finalists from all around the nation, baking and BBQ workshops and demonstrations, bread displays featuring products from local Kansas bakeries, and much more. More than 3,000 people from at least 46 states and four countries attended the event that showcases Kansas wheat and the farmers that produce it.

Friday, Falk, and Julene DeRouchey, NFOB co-chairperson and nutrition educator assistant for Kansas Wheat, will be baking up a storm in the domestic arts building and demonstrating some of the show-stopping finalists from the 2017 NFOB at 2:00 p.m.

The 2017 Kansas Wheat Recipe Book is hot off the presses, making its debut at their fair booth. The annual recipe book, a staple in kitchens statewide, features NFOB finalist recipes developed by home-bakers all over the country. The recipes have been thoroughly tested and perfected and include the 2017 National Festival of Breads champion, Ronna Farley’s “Seeded Corn and Onion Bubble Loaf!” Kansans Jane Fry, Elk Falls and Michael Favor, Madison, are featured in the book with their respective recipes “Southwest Focaccia” and “French Vanilla Donuts.”

Other exhibits around the fair include the market wheat show, 4-H Wheat Variety Plot Display Awards, Kansas wheat photography contest and Kansas Wheat Breadbasket.