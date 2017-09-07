Kansas man sentenced in stabbing death of 86-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 28-year-old Wichita man was sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 50 years for fatally stabbing an elderly man who was showing him a rental property.

Boe Adams was sentenced Wednesday for first-degree murder and other charges in the April 28 death of 86-year-old Otto Meyer. Prosecutors say Meyer was stabbed when he was showing the property to Adams and a woman who was with him.

Wichita police found the victim’s truck parked at an apartment complex in Wichita.

Adams and the woman were caught while trying to cash a check drawn on Meyer’s account.

His co-defendant, 19-year-old Yvonne Mosqueda, of Wichita, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Sept. 20 on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and theft.