Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism at the Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Questions about Kansas wildlife, hunting, fishing, camping, state parks, or in-state travel destinations, can be found at the Kansas State Fair.

Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) staff will be on hand at various locations throughout the fair to talk.

The permanent display — which includes aquariums full of Kansas fish and terrariums holding various live native snakes and lizards — is at the north end of the Eisenhower building.

Information and Law Enforcement staff will be available to answer any questions about the Kansas outdoors. Regulation pamphlets, hunting and fishing atlases, state park guides and other information materials will also be available. Visitors can also stand next to an American bison bull full-body mount.

Don’t miss the mobile aquarium, which will be set up just south of the grandstands at the southeast fairgrounds entrance. Fisheries Division staff will be waiting to answer questions and provide angling tips to anyone interested in Kansas fish and fishing. The 40-foot-long, 3,200-gallon aquarium provides up-close views of many popular Kansas sport fish.

A cabin, like those available for rent in our state parks, is located on the north side of Lake Talbot. Drop by, tour the cabin, and visit with state park staff about what’s available at our 26 Kansas state parks.

And finally, step into the Pride of Kansas building and visit the KDWPT Travel and Tourism booth. Department staff will answer questions about popular Kansas destinations, day-trips, scenic byways, unique restaurants and more.