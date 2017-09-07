Hutch Post

UPDATE: Hutch man jailed for series of robberies

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police served a search warrant at 1604 E. 6th, the residence of 59-year-old Jeffrey Dean Howell.

He was arrested without incident for the aggravated robberies that occurred at Dillons, 206 W. 5th, the Kwik Shops at 1401 E. 4th, 1701 N. Monroe, the subway at 1530 E. 11th and the aggravated robbery of Vic’s Dog Grooming at 1017 E. 4th, which occurred on Oct. 25 of last year.

Howell was also charged with multiple counts of kidnapping.

He’s no stranger to law enforcement with prior convictions for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal threat, theft, aggravated escape from custody and aggravated robbery.

With him jailed for the latest arrest, he will now make a first appearance in court Monday morning.

  • Luv BBQ

    Crooks are getting rather daring robbing during the day. It shouldn’t be too hard to catch them–who ever this is, is desperate for money.

  • Ryan

    In a previous article someone was quoted as saying the suspect was between 40 and 60… If you look at a person and think “Um….maybe 40 or 50 or 60” then you are a very very bad judge of age. This guy is 59 and looks exactly that age, nowhere near 40. It helps police to identify a suspect if they don’t have a 20 year age range to deal with.

    • 2Cents

      Excellent observation Ryan: Do you have any suggestions how we might improve people’s accurate age recognition skills?

    • 2Cents

      Excellent observation Ryan: Do you have any suggestions how we might improve people’s age recognition skills?

      • Ryan

        Sure 2Cents, you could look at a person you know who’s 40 and then look at a person you know who is 60 and ask yourself if they look like they’re close to the same age. But John does make a good point, if their face is obscured by a hoodie maybe it would be harder to tell. But on the same note take your thumb and cover the bottom half of that guy’s face and tell me if that looks like a 40 year old pair of eyes to you.

  • John

    It’s hard to tell age when their face is half covered and wearing a hoodie it’s a little hard to judge age I would think.