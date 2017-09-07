UPDATE: Hutch man jailed for series of robberies

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police served a search warrant at 1604 E. 6th, the residence of 59-year-old Jeffrey Dean Howell.

He was arrested without incident for the aggravated robberies that occurred at Dillons, 206 W. 5th, the Kwik Shops at 1401 E. 4th, 1701 N. Monroe, the subway at 1530 E. 11th and the aggravated robbery of Vic’s Dog Grooming at 1017 E. 4th, which occurred on Oct. 25 of last year.

Howell was also charged with multiple counts of kidnapping.

He’s no stranger to law enforcement with prior convictions for aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal threat, theft, aggravated escape from custody and aggravated robbery.

With him jailed for the latest arrest, he will now make a first appearance in court Monday morning.