HUTCHINSON, Kan. — One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident in the city Wednesday morning.

According to police, 36-year-old William Livingston was cited for disobeying a stop sign at 6th & Maple and no insurance after his vehicle struck a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Melissa Gadberry.

Livingston was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center complaining of back pain.

The accident occurred around 7:50 a.m.