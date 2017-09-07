Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|09/07/17 02:32 PM
|Anguiano
|Anna
|Maria
|Failure to Appear
|09/07/17 01:55 PM
|McCormick
|Grant
|Patrick
|Probation Violation
|09/07/17 01:45 PM
|Cox
|Jacob
|Daniel
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|09/07/17 12:32 PM
|Padilla Parra
|Jr
|Jose
|Felix
|Failure to Appear
|09/07/17 12:32 PM
|Padilla Parra
|Jr
|Jose
|Felix
|Failure to Appear
|09/07/17 11:30 AM
|Vargas
|Dominic
|Gabriel
|Flee & Elude; Drives around a tire deflating device
|09/06/17 11:13 PM
|Espinosa
|William
|Joseph
|Violation of Offender Registration Act; 1st Conv; Person
|09/06/17 10:23 PM
|Baugh
|Khalil
|Malik Vaneverett
|Failure to Appear
|09/06/17 10:23 PM
|Baugh
|Khalil
|Malik Vaneverett
|Failure to Appear
|09/06/17 10:23 PM
|Baugh
|Khalil
|Malik Vaneverett
|Failure to Appear
|09/06/17 10:23 PM
|Baugh
|Khalil
|Malik Vaneverett
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|09/06/17 10:23 PM
|Roberts
|Charles
|Eugene
|Failure to Appear
|09/06/17 07:11 PM
|Kincy
|Cameron
|Neil
|Probation Violation
|09/06/17 07:11 PM
|Kincy
|Cameron
|Neil
|Probation Violation
|09/06/17 07:11 PM
|Kincy
|Cameron
|Neil
|Probation Violation
|09/06/17 07:11 PM
|Kincy
|Cameron
|Neil
|Probation Violation
|09/06/17 06:38 PM
|Jackson
|Jordan
|Lovell
|Failure to Appear
|09/06/17 06:38 PM
|Jackson
|Jordan
|Lovell
|Failure to Appear
|09/06/17 06:38 PM
|Jackson
|Jordan
|Lovell
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|09/06/17 06:12 PM
|Sallabedra
|Jr
|Robert
|Valentine
|Probation Violation
|09/06/17 06:12 PM
|Sallabedra
|Jr
|Robert
|Valentine
|Probation Violation
|09/06/17 03:49 PM
|Guerrero
|Rheim
|Deigo
|Tax Stamp Violation; Affixed
|09/06/17 03:49 PM
|Guerrero
|Rheim
|Deigo
|Drugs; Distribute Hallucinogenic designated in 65-4105d, 4107g, 4109g; 3.5g to < 100g; 1000′ of School
|09/06/17 03:49 PM
|Guerrero
|Rheim
|Deigo
|Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
|09/06/17 02:04 PM
|Kiraly
|Sheridan
|Michael
|Probation Violation
|09/06/17 11:40 AM
|Heath
|Danny
|Lee
|Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance
|09/06/17 11:40 AM
|Heath
|Danny
|Lee
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/06/17 11:40 AM
|Heath
|Danny
|Lee
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/06/17 11:40 AM
|Heath
|Danny
|Lee
|Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate
|09/06/17 11:40 AM
|Heath
|Danny
|Lee
|DL Violation; No Drivers License
|09/06/17 10:58 AM
|Sifuentes
|Michael
|Raymond
|Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon
|09/06/17 10:58 AM
|Sifuentes
|Michael
|Raymond
|Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon
|09/06/17 10:58 AM
|Sifuentes
|Michael
|Raymond
|Aggravated Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|09/06/17 10:58 AM
|Sifuentes
|Michael
|Raymond
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|09/06/17 08:34 AM
|Byers
|Scott
|Alan
|Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
|09/06/17 08:34 AM
|Byers
|Scott
|Alan
|Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
|09/06/17 03:38 AM
|Walden
|Holden
|Shawn
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|09/06/17 03:38 AM
|Walden
|Holden
|Shawn
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/06/17 03:38 AM
|Walden
|Holden
|Shawn
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/06/17 03:38 AM
|Walden
|Holden
|Shawn
|Criminal Use of a Financial Card; Without consent; Less than $1,000 in 7 days
|09/06/17 03:38 AM
|Walden
|Holden
|Shawn
|Failure to Appear
|09/06/17 01:33 AM
|Benewiat
|Mark
|David
|Failure to Appear
|09/06/17 01:33 AM
|Benewiat
|Mark
|David
|Failure to Appear
|09/06/17 01:33 AM
|Benewiat
|Mark
|David
|Probation Violation
|09/05/17 11:49 PM
|Devault
|Scott
|Alan
|Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
|09/05/17 09:24 PM
|Carignan
|Mark
|Anthony
|Failure to Appear
|09/05/17 06:14 PM
|Green
|Carla
|Delores
|Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
|09/05/17 06:14 PM
|Green
|Carla
|Delores
|Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
|09/05/17 04:18 PM
|Gulick
|Matthew
|Allen
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana; 1 prior conviction
|09/05/17 04:18 PM
|Gulick
|Matthew
|Allen
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
