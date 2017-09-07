Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/07/17 02:32 PM Anguiano Anna Maria Failure to Appear 09/07/17 01:55 PM McCormick Grant Patrick Probation Violation 09/07/17 01:45 PM Cox Jacob Daniel Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 09/07/17 12:32 PM Padilla Parra Jr Jose Felix Failure to Appear 09/07/17 12:32 PM Padilla Parra Jr Jose Felix Failure to Appear 09/07/17 11:30 AM Vargas Dominic Gabriel Flee & Elude; Drives around a tire deflating device 09/06/17 11:13 PM Espinosa William Joseph Violation of Offender Registration Act; 1st Conv; Person 09/06/17 10:23 PM Baugh Khalil Malik Vaneverett Failure to Appear 09/06/17 10:23 PM Baugh Khalil Malik Vaneverett Failure to Appear 09/06/17 10:23 PM Baugh Khalil Malik Vaneverett Failure to Appear 09/06/17 10:23 PM Baugh Khalil Malik Vaneverett Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant 09/06/17 10:23 PM Roberts Charles Eugene Failure to Appear 09/06/17 07:11 PM Kincy Cameron Neil Probation Violation 09/06/17 07:11 PM Kincy Cameron Neil Probation Violation 09/06/17 07:11 PM Kincy Cameron Neil Probation Violation 09/06/17 07:11 PM Kincy Cameron Neil Probation Violation 09/06/17 06:38 PM Jackson Jordan Lovell Failure to Appear 09/06/17 06:38 PM Jackson Jordan Lovell Failure to Appear 09/06/17 06:38 PM Jackson Jordan Lovell DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction 09/06/17 06:12 PM Sallabedra Jr Robert Valentine Probation Violation 09/06/17 06:12 PM Sallabedra Jr Robert Valentine Probation Violation 09/06/17 03:49 PM Guerrero Rheim Deigo Tax Stamp Violation; Affixed 09/06/17 03:49 PM Guerrero Rheim Deigo Drugs; Distribute Hallucinogenic designated in 65-4105d, 4107g, 4109g; 3.5g to < 100g; 1000′ of School 09/06/17 03:49 PM Guerrero Rheim Deigo Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance 09/06/17 02:04 PM Kiraly Sheridan Michael Probation Violation 09/06/17 11:40 AM Heath Danny Lee Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance 09/06/17 11:40 AM Heath Danny Lee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 09/06/17 11:40 AM Heath Danny Lee Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 09/06/17 11:40 AM Heath Danny Lee Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate 09/06/17 11:40 AM Heath Danny Lee DL Violation; No Drivers License 09/06/17 10:58 AM Sifuentes Michael Raymond Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon 09/06/17 10:58 AM Sifuentes Michael Raymond Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon 09/06/17 10:58 AM Sifuentes Michael Raymond Aggravated Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime 09/06/17 10:58 AM Sifuentes Michael Raymond Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000 09/06/17 08:34 AM Byers Scott Alan Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision 09/06/17 08:34 AM Byers Scott Alan Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order 09/06/17 03:38 AM Walden Holden Shawn Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500 09/06/17 03:38 AM Walden Holden Shawn Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone) 09/06/17 03:38 AM Walden Holden Shawn Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body 09/06/17 03:38 AM Walden Holden Shawn Criminal Use of a Financial Card; Without consent; Less than $1,000 in 7 days 09/06/17 03:38 AM Walden Holden Shawn Failure to Appear 09/06/17 01:33 AM Benewiat Mark David Failure to Appear 09/06/17 01:33 AM Benewiat Mark David Failure to Appear 09/06/17 01:33 AM Benewiat Mark David Probation Violation 09/05/17 11:49 PM Devault Scott Alan Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order 09/05/17 09:24 PM Carignan Mark Anthony Failure to Appear 09/05/17 06:14 PM Green Carla Delores Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order 09/05/17 06:14 PM Green Carla Delores Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction) 09/05/17 04:18 PM Gulick Matthew Allen Drugs; Possession of Marijuana; 1 prior conviction 09/05/17 04:18 PM Gulick Matthew Allen Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)