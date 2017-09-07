Daily Bookings

Hutch Post

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/07/17 02:32 PM Anguiano Anna Maria Failure to Appear
09/07/17 01:55 PM McCormick Grant Patrick Probation Violation
09/07/17 01:45 PM Cox Jacob Daniel Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
09/07/17 12:32 PM Padilla Parra Jr Jose Felix Failure to Appear
09/07/17 11:30 AM Vargas Dominic Gabriel Flee & Elude; Drives around a tire deflating device
09/06/17 11:13 PM Espinosa William Joseph Violation of Offender Registration Act; 1st Conv; Person
09/06/17 10:23 PM Baugh Khalil Malik Vaneverett Failure to Appear
09/06/17 10:23 PM Baugh Khalil Malik Vaneverett Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
09/06/17 10:23 PM Roberts Charles Eugene Failure to Appear
09/06/17 07:11 PM Kincy Cameron Neil Probation Violation
09/06/17 06:38 PM Jackson Jordan Lovell Failure to Appear
09/06/17 06:38 PM Jackson Jordan Lovell DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
09/06/17 06:12 PM Sallabedra Jr Robert Valentine Probation Violation
09/06/17 03:49 PM Guerrero Rheim Deigo Tax Stamp Violation; Affixed
09/06/17 03:49 PM Guerrero Rheim Deigo Drugs; Distribute Hallucinogenic designated in 65-4105d, 4107g, 4109g; 3.5g to < 100g; 1000′ of School
09/06/17 03:49 PM Guerrero Rheim Deigo Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
09/06/17 02:04 PM Kiraly Sheridan Michael Probation Violation
09/06/17 11:40 AM Heath Danny Lee Insurance; Fail to Show Proof of Liability Insurance
09/06/17 11:40 AM Heath Danny Lee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
09/06/17 11:40 AM Heath Danny Lee Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
09/06/17 11:40 AM Heath Danny Lee Registration Violation; No/Expired License Plate
09/06/17 11:40 AM Heath Danny Lee DL Violation; No Drivers License
09/06/17 10:58 AM Sifuentes Michael Raymond Assault; AGGRAVATED, with a Deadly Weapon
09/06/17 10:58 AM Sifuentes Michael Raymond Aggravated Burglary; Dwelling to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
09/06/17 10:58 AM Sifuentes Michael Raymond Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
09/06/17 08:34 AM Byers Scott Alan Violation of conditions of release, on parole, conditional release or postrelease supervision
09/06/17 08:34 AM Byers Scott Alan Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
09/06/17 03:38 AM Walden Holden Shawn Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
09/06/17 03:38 AM Walden Holden Shawn Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
09/06/17 03:38 AM Walden Holden Shawn Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
09/06/17 03:38 AM Walden Holden Shawn Criminal Use of a Financial Card; Without consent; Less than $1,000 in 7 days
09/06/17 03:38 AM Walden Holden Shawn Failure to Appear
09/06/17 01:33 AM Benewiat Mark David Failure to Appear
09/06/17 01:33 AM Benewiat Mark David Probation Violation
09/05/17 11:49 PM Devault Scott Alan Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
09/05/17 09:24 PM Carignan Mark Anthony Failure to Appear
09/05/17 06:14 PM Green Carla Delores Criminal Trespass; Defiance of Order
09/05/17 06:14 PM Green Carla Delores Domestic Battery; Knowingly Cause Physical Contact (1st conviction)
09/05/17 04:18 PM Gulick Matthew Allen Drugs; Possession of Marijuana; 1 prior conviction
09/05/17 04:18 PM Gulick Matthew Allen Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
