Turon man gets probation in fraud case

WICHITA, Kan. — An Army veteran from Turon was sentenced Wednesday to three years on probation and ordered to pay back $70,000 in benefits he received by pretending to be blind.

Sixty-two-year-old Billy J. Alumbaugh pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government. His ex-wife, 58-year-old Debra K. Alumbaugh, also of Turon, pleaded guilty to concealing the crime.

Alumbaugh admitted he falsely represented to the Veterans Administration that he was blind and homebound in order to receive special monthly pension benefits. In fact, he was able to drive and engage in other routine life activities without assistance.

His wife accompanied him to medical visits in which they pretended he was blind and depended on her for help.