Siemens Gamesa Hutchinson part of repower contract in Texas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Siemens Gamesa has been selected by NextEra Energy Resources to repower two wind farms in Texas. The newly repowered wind farms are expected to deliver up to 25 percent more annual energy production.

The two wind farms currently feature Siemens SWT-2.3-93 model turbines. The repowering program will upgrade them to the SWT-2.3-108 model. Project completion is expected by year-end and the wind farms will remain operational during the repowering process.

The contract means work for the Hutchinson facility as it will provide the drivetrain assembly. The drivetrain is part of the nacelle and includes the main bearing, main shaft and gearbox. Siemens Gamesa Spokesperson Myca Welch says that employment levels have been factored into these orders and will not change plans for a furlough that’s coming at the end of the month.

Siemens Gamesa is also working on a new program that offers a turbine overhaul option designed to upgrade the electrical and electronic components of wind turbines from other turbine suppliers.