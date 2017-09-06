Preliminary hearing for rape suspect scheduled for Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The preliminary hearing for a Texas man arrested for beating and raping his girlfriend is scheduled for Thursday.

Twenty-year-old Victor Pedraza faces two charges of rape, kidnapping, arson, battery-domestic violence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal damage.

He’s accused of beating and raping a foreign exchange student who attended HCC. He also set her passport and documents on fire. The two were staying with each other and had issues in the past.

Pedraza is being held on a bond of $207,000. The hearing is scheduled in front of Judge Joe McCarville.