Nelson waives prelim

NEWTON, Kan. — As expected, a man facing three counts of capital murder and three counts of first- degree murder waived his right to a preliminary hearing this morning in Harvey County District Court.

Jereme Nelson is accused in the the October 2016 shooting deaths of 37-year-old Angela Graevs, 33-year-old Travis Street and 52-year-old Richard Prouty in rural Harvey County.

Arraignment is set for Nov. 3 in front of Judge Joe Dickenson.

A co-defendant, Myrta Rangel, had similar charges dismissed in Harvey County and faces federal charges related to the Nelson case including possession of a firearm, obstruction and providing a firearm to a felon.