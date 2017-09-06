Man who entered plea in one case arrested in another

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 38-year-old man arrested back on Jan. 29 waived his preliminary hearing and entered pleas for two of the four counts against him.

Michael Sifuentes entered the pleas to attempted aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling. The two counts of criminal threat were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The shooting occurred around 11:00 p.m. when Reno County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene. When they arrived, they made contact with the resident at the scene, Patrick Hill, who told deputies that, just before the call, he had noticed a truck out on the road in front of his house revving its engine. Hill said he recognized the truck and went outside when the person in the truck started firing. Hill admitted he returned fire and the truck then sped away.

Although there were three others at the residence besides Hill, there were no injuries. However, they did find a bullet lodged in an easy chair inside the home.

Once the plea hearing was over, Sifuentes was taken into custody on a warrant for another case where he is suspected of being involved in an aggravated burglary case. Two co-defendants have already been charged in that case.

William Baggett Jr. and his wife, Michelle, are charged with aggravated burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and criminal damage.

The three are accused of entering a residence in the 1200 block of East 11th without permission and threatening the two female residents with a Sigma 9VE handgun. They’re also accused of causing damage to a rear entry door. This occurred back on Aug. 13, 2017.

Sentencing will be on Oct. 6. Under the plea agreement, both sides will recommend community corrections for two years.