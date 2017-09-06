Kansas Preparedness Day Sept. 11 at Kansas State Fair

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Gov. Sam Brownback signed a proclamation designating September as Kansas Preparedness Month. The month is observed each September to place a special emphasis on reminding Kansans to be prepared for tornadoes, floods, wildfires, blizzards and other disasters by assembling an emergency kit and making emergency plans for homes and businesses.

Annually, as part of Preparedness Month, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management and first responder agencies across the state invite the public to the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson for Kansas Preparedness Day. Numerous state and local agencies, and community emergency response organizations will be set up near the Administration Building at the south end of the fairgrounds across from the entrance gate to provide disaster preparedness and public safety information and display emergency response equipment. The public may also register for prize drawings.

Agencies and organizations participating in the Kansas Preparedness Day event include the Adjutant General’s Department/Kansas Division of Emergency Management/Kansas National Guard, Kansas Department of Agriculture, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office, Kansas Citizen Corps, Hutchinson Fire Department, Hutchinson Police Department, Hutchinson Reno County Emergency Communications, South Hutchinson Police Department, Kansas Search and Rescue Dog Association, Salvation Army, Reno Community Emergency Response Team, Reno County Emergency Management, Reno County Health Department, Reno County Sheriff’s Department, Reno County Volunteers Organizations Active in Disasters, South Central Regional Animal Response Team, Kansas State Animal Coalition, National Weather Service, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Sept. 11 is Dillons Dollar Day at the Fair; admission is $1 or free with a Dillons card.

During Preparedness Month, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is also reminding the public to take part in its monthly online “Preparedness Challenge” at www.ksready.gov.