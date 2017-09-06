Kansas man admits driving getaway car that led to officer’s shooting

TOPEKA– A Kansas man pleaded guilty Tuesday to driving the getaway car during an armed robbery, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Jermaine Tyrell Patton, 29, Topeka, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting a commercial robbery and one count of aiding and abetting an armed robbery.

In his plea, Patton admitted taking part in a Nov. 5, 2016, robbery at Oakmark Convenience Store at 2518 N.E. Seward Avenue in Topeka. Patton’s accomplice, who was carrying a firearm, entered the store and demanded money. Patton was behind the wheel of a blue PT Cruiser when he and the robber fled the scene. When police stopped the car, both men fled on foot. Patton was quickly arrested.

The other man, Christopher Curtis Harris of Topeka, was arrested and charged in Shawnee County District Court with shooting Topeka Police Detective Brian Hill when Hill tried to arrest him.

Patton is set for sentencing Nov. 27. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of not less than five years and not more than 15 years. Beall commended the Topeka Police Department, the FBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Maag for their work on the case.