Gas Prices Spike in light of Hurricane Harvey

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas’ average gas prices have jumped 26 cents in the past week to $2.49 while the national average has risen to $2.65, according to Triple A Kansas.

In Hutchinson, the average price as we move into fair time is at $2.41, which is below the state and national averages. The price is even better at a couple of locations in South Hutchinson where Love’s is at $2.35, according to gasbuddy.com. Red Rock Auto is at $2.40, while most other locations in that city are also at $2.41. But, one station in that city has gas priced at $2.69 per gallon for regular unleaded.

The increase in gas prices is being blamed on Hurricane Harvey. It may no longer be raining down on the Gulf Coast, but the storm’s impact continues to drive gas prices up.

This week’s Kansas cities with the state’s gas price extremes are Peabody in Marion County with the highest at $2.71 and the lowest in the town of Waverly in Coffey County at $2.21 per gallon.

As Texas dries out from Harvey, all eyes are on Hurricane Irma, now a Category 5 hurricane.

The Department of Energy is reporting that eight Gulf Coast refineries are in the process of restarting, which accounts for about 10 percent of Gulf Coast refining capabilities. At its peak, Harvey shut down 27 percent of U.S. processing capacity. No refineries have returned to normal rates, but at least four are operating at reduced rates.

*Note: the prices listed are as of Wednesday morning.