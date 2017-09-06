Disturbance at NW Kansas prison draws multiple agencies

NORTON, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Corrections has confirmed that an inmate disturbance occurred at a state prison in western Kansas and that local law enforcement officers are on the scene.

Department spokesman Samir Arif provided no other details about the disturbance Tuesday night at the Norton Correctional Facility.

Norton City Administrator Chad Buckley says all of the town’s firetrucks and his entire police department responded to the scene to assist corrections officials.

The Norton prison housed 848 inmates as of Friday, with another 125 at a satellite unit in Stockton, to the east. Most of the inmates are either “low” medium-security inmates or minimum-security inmates. The prison is about 320 miles west of Kansas City.

Rec’d call from @KSCorrections cancelling union visit to Lansing b/c 50 inmates from Norton are transferring to Lansing b/c of riot. #ksleg — KOSE Union (@KOSE_Union) September 6, 2017

The state saw multiple inmate disturbances in recent months at its maximum-security prison in El Dorado in southern Kansas.