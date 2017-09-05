Well-known felon arrested for drug distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 29-year-old Hutchinson man with a long criminal history is in more trouble after the Drug Enforcement Unit served a search warrant on Sept. 1 in the 600 block of East 16th.

Dwone Heard was arrested for distribution of drugs within a thousand feet of Graber Elementary and Hutchinson Community College.

As they approached the home, officers could smell marijuana and saw a cloud of smoke in the residence.

In the living room, officers say they found a bag of marijuana weighing 1.9 grams, a working digital scale and drug paraphernalia. In the basement, officers found a bag with a very small amount of methamphetamine and then a number of prescription drugs, another scale, drug paraphernalia and a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in a holster with 13 live rounds in the magazine.

Heard also failed to appear in a traffic case. He claimed that he was in federal prison when that was scheduled for court.

He has prior convictions for two counts of aggravated intimidation of a witness, forgery, possession of drugs and aggravated failure to appear.

He is scheduled to be back in court next week for the formal reading of charges.

Cody Sanders also made a court appearance Tuesday. He was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Others arrested in the home were apparently able to post bond and will make court appearances at a later date.