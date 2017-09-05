Teen wounded, jailed after fatal Kansas motel shooting

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting and have made an arrest.

Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a motel in the 1100 Block of North 3rd Street in Lawrence after report of a shooting, according to a media release.

Officers encountered shooting victims. One of the men identified as a 23-year-old Lenexa man died of his injuries. The other two victims were transported to a hospital for treatment of possible life-threatening injuries.

Tyrone J. Carvin, 19, also suffered from a gunshot wound, was treated and released from a Kansas City area hospital. He is currently in custody in Kansas City on a warrant issued for his arrest in relation to the shooting.

Authorities will bring Carvin to Douglas County to face charges of First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery x2,

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at (785)843-TIPS (8477).