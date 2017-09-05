Hutch Post

State declines prosecution against suspect in chase on stolen dirt bike

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The state has temporarily declined prosecution for a 26-year-old Hutchinson man arrested after he was involved in an injury accident where he crashed while on a stolen dirt bike.

Anthony, aka Arthur, Fuller was reportedly on the bike and ran from law enforcement on Monroe. He then went down 18th and on to the 17th & Main intersection, where he crashed into a vehicle driven by 65-year-old Bay Nguyen. That was back on Aug. 28. He reportedly ran from the scene and was found hiding in a garage.

The dirt bike was reported stolen out of Wichita.

When the state might file any formal charges is unknown. Any charges would come after further investigation in the case.

