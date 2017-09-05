Mary L. Volker | 1939 – 2017

INMAN, Kan. — Mary Louise Volker, 77, of Inman, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017, at her home surrounded by family. She was born September 17, 1939, in Raymond, the daughter of Ray L. and Marie A. (Hoops) Smith.

Mary graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1957 and received an Associate’s Degree from Salt City Business College. She worked as a receptionist and bookkeeper for many local businesses including Morton Salt and Collingwood Grain before retiring from Peel’s Beauty Supply. Mary particularly enjoyed her participation in the Sweet Adelines and water aerobics at the Hutchinson YMCA. She was a member of Andover Lutheran Church, Windom.

On October 15, 1963, Mary married Victor C. Volker in Hutchinson. He survives. Other survivors include: son, Mike Volker (Teresa) of Inman; daughter, Vicki Anderson (Mike) of Elyria; grandchildren, Chris Pettay, Erik Pettay, Jason Volker (Lisa), Bri Leighty (Michael), Brekken Anderson, Bret Anderson; great-granddaughter, Adeline Volker; brother, Vernon L. Smith (Chee) of Sterling; and sister-in-law, Ruby Smith of Salina. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Victor and Virgil.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017, at Andover Lutheran Church, 115 Dakota Rd., Windom, with Pastor Elizabeth Liggett officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary and friends may sign the memorial book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sweet Adelines or Hutchinson YMCA, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.