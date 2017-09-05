Kansas man jailed for alleged sex crimes with 3 children

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged sex crimes.

On August 22, police received a report of possible sex crimes involving three young children, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The victims, three boys ages five, nine and eleven, told police Harold Weis, 33, Salina, sexually assaulted them, according to Forrester.

The encounters are said to have occurred at Weis’s Salina apartment, 1265 Faith Drive, between 2012 and August of 2017.

Police arrested Weis and booked him into the Saline County Jail on 20 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, 21 counts of criminal sodomy, four counts of aggravated solicitation and one count of criminal threat.