Jo Ann Sampson | 1952 – 2017

Jo Ann Sampson, 65, died August 30, 2017, at her home in Hutchinson. She was born June 21, 1952, in Durham, NC, to Joseph and Margaret (Cross) Westmoreland.

Jo graduated from Ben L. Smith High School in 1970 and from Hutchinson Community College in 1985 with an Associate degree in Art. Jo enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She worked at Tyson in production. Jo proudly served in the United States Air Force and National Guard.

She is survived by her sons; Lee Sampson (Kylie) of Hutchinson, and Philip Sampson (Nicole) of McPherson; grandchildren, Ryker and Skyler Sampson; and a brother, Barry Westmoreland of Oak Ridge, NC.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2017, at Community Church of the Brethren, 1600 N. Severance, with Judson Hornbaker officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the McConnell Air Force Base Honor Guard. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at Elliott Mortuary, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Reno County Veterans’ Memorial, South Hutchinson, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.