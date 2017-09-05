HIV positive woman arrested for aggravated assault

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 27-year-old woman is facing a possible charge of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer after she attempted to grab the officer with bloody hands.

Natista Hernandez is apparently HIV positive and had broken a window at a residence in the 600 block of West 11th.

Police were called to the scene around 9:20 a.m. Saturday and reportedly found Hernandez sitting in the street. They attempted to help her up, but she started to grab or come toward an officer. Because she is HIV positive or has AIDS, the officer was in fear for his safety, according to statements made in court.

She also faces charges of criminal damage and public intoxication.