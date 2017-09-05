Daily Bookings

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail. This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————
|09/05/17 12:19 PM
|Moreno
|Aaron
|Bryce
|Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)
|09/05/17 12:19 PM
|Moreno
|Aaron
|Bryce
|Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance
|09/05/17 12:14 PM
|Heim
|David
|Eugene
|Failure to Appear
|09/04/17 09:41 PM
|White
|Mildred
|Failure to Appear
|09/04/17 07:14 PM
|Pritchard
|Matthew
|Lee
|Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
|09/04/17 01:32 PM
|Dyer
|Maria
|Clara
|Failure to Appear
|09/04/17 12:34 PM
|Marley
|Derek
|Scott
|Failure to Appear
|09/04/17 12:34 PM
|Marley
|Derek
|Scott
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|09/04/17 10:04 AM
|McClelland
|Laurie
|Ann
|Failure to Appear
|09/03/17 10:23 AM
|Stokes
|Jr
|Ralph
|Vernon
|Insurance; Fail to maintain liability insurance
|09/03/17 10:23 AM
|Stokes
|Jr
|Ralph
|Vernon
|DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
|09/03/17 01:40 AM
|Hernandez
|Natishta
|Rose
|Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway
|09/03/17 01:40 AM
|Hernandez
|Natishta
|Rose
|Assault; AGGRAVATED, Against LEO with a Deadly Weapon
|09/03/17 01:40 AM
|Hernandez
|Natishta
|Rose
|Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
|09/02/17 04:24 PM
|Decker
|Tobias
|Leon
|Probation Violation
|09/02/17 12:27 PM
|Cochran
|Ryan
|Austin
|Failure to Appear
|09/02/17 12:27 PM
|Cochran
|Ryan
|Austin
|Failure to Appear
|09/02/17 12:27 PM
|Cochran
|Ryan
|Austin
|Failure to Appear
|09/01/17 10:21 PM
|Heard
|Dwone
|Cassanova
|Failure to Appear
|09/01/17 10:21 PM
|Heard
|Dwone
|Cassanova
|Failure to Appear
|09/01/17 10:21 PM
|Heard
|Dwone
|Cassanova
|Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
|09/01/17 10:21 PM
|Heard
|Dwone
|Cassanova
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/01/17 10:21 PM
|Heard
|Dwone
|Cassanova
|Drugs; Distribute Hallucinogenic designated in 65-4105d, 4107g, 4109g; 3.5g to < 100g; 1000′ of School
|09/01/17 07:50 PM
|Sanders
|Dakotah
|Ahtreyu
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/01/17 07:50 PM
|Sanders
|Dakotah
|Ahtreyu
|Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List)
|09/01/17 07:50 PM
|Sanders
|Dakotah
|Ahtreyu
|Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
|09/01/17 07:50 PM
|Sanders
|Dakotah
|Ahtreyu
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/01/17 07:50 PM
|Sanders
|Dakotah
|Ahtreyu
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/01/17 07:50 PM
|Sanders
|Dakotah
|Ahtreyu
|Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance
|09/01/17 03:04 PM
|Holmes
|Lindsay
|Renee
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/01/17 03:04 PM
|Holmes
|Lindsay
|Renee
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/01/17 03:04 PM
|Holmes
|Lindsay
|Renee
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|09/01/17 02:11 PM
|Ackerson
|Jessica
|Marie
|In Transit From-To Other Agency
|09/01/17 01:09 PM
|Maurer
|Calvin
|Ray
|Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
|09/01/17 01:09 PM
|Maurer
|Calvin
|Ray
|Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
|09/01/17 01:09 PM
|Maurer
|Calvin
|Ray
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
|09/01/17 01:09 PM
|Maurer
|Calvin
|Ray
|Failure to Appear
|09/01/17 10:00 AM
|Nelson
|Jr
|Clancy
|Wesley
|Indirect Contempt
|08/31/17 09:48 PM
|Clark
|Jr
|Adrian
|Alan
|Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
|08/31/17 09:08 AM
|Pritchard
|Destiny
|Rose
|Direct Contempt
|08/31/17 03:53 AM
|Allen
|Bryson
|Paul
|Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
|08/31/17 03:53 AM
|Allen
|Bryson
|Paul
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $25,000 to $99,999
|08/31/17 03:53 AM
|Allen
|Bryson
|Paul
|Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
|08/31/17 03:53 AM
|Allen
|Bryson
|Paul
|Failure to Appear
|08/31/17 03:53 AM
|Allen
|Bryson
|Paul
|Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
|08/31/17 03:53 AM
|Allen
|Bryson
|Paul
|Probation Violation
|08/31/17 03:08 AM
|Stinson
|Zachary
|Lynn
|Failure to Appear
|08/31/17 03:08 AM
|Stinson
|Zachary
|Lynn
|Failure to Appear
|08/31/17 03:08 AM
|Stinson
|Zachary
|Lynn
|Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500
|08/31/17 03:08 AM
|Stinson
|Zachary
|Lynn
|Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
