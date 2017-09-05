Hutch Post

Hutchinson Kansas News, Opinion, Video

Daily Bookings

by Leave a Comment

Here’s the latest booking activity from the Reno County Jail.  This information is provided by the Reno County Sheriff’s Office and is not criminal history. The Hutch Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information.  All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ——————————————

09/05/17 12:19 PM Moreno Aaron Bryce Drugs; Possess certain Hallucinogens (Marijuana, etc..)
09/05/17 12:19 PM Moreno Aaron Bryce Drugs; Possess Paraphernalia with intent to Store/Ingest/Inhale Controlled Substance
09/05/17 12:14 PM Heim David Eugene Failure to Appear
09/04/17 09:41 PM White Mildred Failure to Appear
09/04/17 07:14 PM Pritchard Matthew Lee Theft; Property or Services; $1,500 to $24,999
09/04/17 01:32 PM Dyer Maria Clara Failure to Appear
09/04/17 12:34 PM Marley Derek Scott Failure to Appear
09/04/17 12:34 PM Marley Derek Scott DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
09/04/17 10:04 AM McClelland Laurie Ann Failure to Appear
09/03/17 10:23 AM Stokes Jr Ralph Vernon Insurance; Fail to maintain liability insurance
09/03/17 10:23 AM Stokes Jr Ralph Vernon DL Violation; Drive while Susp/Revoked/Cancelled; 1st conviction
09/03/17 01:40 AM Hernandez Natishta Rose Pedestrian; Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs upon Roadway
09/03/17 01:40 AM Hernandez Natishta Rose Assault; AGGRAVATED, Against LEO with a Deadly Weapon
09/03/17 01:40 AM Hernandez Natishta Rose Criminal Damage to Property; Without consent; < $1,000
09/02/17 04:24 PM Decker Tobias Leon Probation Violation
09/02/17 12:27 PM Cochran Ryan Austin Failure to Appear
09/02/17 12:27 PM Cochran Ryan Austin Failure to Appear
09/02/17 12:27 PM Cochran Ryan Austin Failure to Appear
09/01/17 10:21 PM Heard Dwone Cassanova Failure to Appear
09/01/17 10:21 PM Heard Dwone Cassanova Failure to Appear
09/01/17 10:21 PM Heard Dwone Cassanova Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
09/01/17 10:21 PM Heard Dwone Cassanova Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
09/01/17 10:21 PM Heard Dwone Cassanova Drugs; Distribute Hallucinogenic designated in 65-4105d, 4107g, 4109g; 3.5g to < 100g; 1000′ of School
09/01/17 07:50 PM Sanders Dakotah Ahtreyu Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
09/01/17 07:50 PM Sanders Dakotah Ahtreyu Drugs; Possess certain Stimulants (PCP, See Statute for List)
09/01/17 07:50 PM Sanders Dakotah Ahtreyu Possession of Parapernalia with Intent to Manufacture/Plant/Cultivate/Distribute Controlled Substance
09/01/17 07:50 PM Sanders Dakotah Ahtreyu Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
09/01/17 07:50 PM Sanders Dakotah Ahtreyu Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
09/01/17 07:50 PM Sanders Dakotah Ahtreyu Criminal Use of Weapons; Possession of Firearm by someone Addicted to and an unlawful user of controlled substance
09/01/17 03:04 PM Holmes Lindsay Renee Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
09/01/17 03:04 PM Holmes Lindsay Renee Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
09/01/17 03:04 PM Holmes Lindsay Renee Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
09/01/17 02:11 PM Ackerson Jessica Marie In Transit From-To Other Agency
09/01/17 01:09 PM Maurer Calvin Ray Use or Possess with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia into Human Body
09/01/17 01:09 PM Maurer Calvin Ray Drugs; Possession of Marijuana
09/01/17 01:09 PM Maurer Calvin Ray Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
09/01/17 01:09 PM Maurer Calvin Ray Failure to Appear
09/01/17 10:00 AM Nelson Jr Clancy Wesley Indirect Contempt
08/31/17 09:48 PM Clark Jr Adrian Alan Violation of Protection Order; PFA Order
08/31/17 09:08 AM Pritchard Destiny Rose Direct Contempt
08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Theft; Property or Services; Less than $1,500
08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Theft; Possess Stolen Property; $25,000 to $99,999
08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Burglary; Vehicle to commit felony, theft or sexually motivated crime
08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Failure to Appear
08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Interference with Law Enforcement; Obstruct, Resist, Oppose; Felony Case, Execution of a Felony Warrant
08/31/17 03:53 AM Allen Bryson Paul Probation Violation
08/31/17 03:08 AM Stinson Zachary Lynn Failure to Appear
08/31/17 03:08 AM Stinson Zachary Lynn Failure to Appear
08/31/17 03:08 AM Stinson Zachary Lynn Theft; Possess Stolen Property; Less than $1,500
08/31/17 03:08 AM Stinson Zachary Lynn Drugs; Possess Opiates/Opium/Narcotic (Cocaine, Meth, Oxy, Hydrocodone)
Please follow and like us: