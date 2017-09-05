Commission holds short meeting Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Reno County Commission made quick work of agenda items Tuesday morning. It approved a contract with IdeaTek Storage LLC to sell a small parcel of land the county owns next to property the company already owns in Haven.

The commission also approved the designation of Ron Hirst as the voting delegate and Bob Bush and Donna Patton as the alternates for the annual Kansas Association of Counties meeting, which will be in November in Overland Park.

The commission also approved the bonds for the sewer improvements in the Blue Spruce Addition.