Carol J. Norris | 1933 – 2017

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Carol J. Norris, 84, of Hutchinson, died Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born July 17, 1933, in Hutchinson, to Lawrence and Ruth (Henry) Weber.

Carol graduated from Reno Community High School and attended Hutchinson Community College. She was employed as a deputy sheriff for Reno County, food service manager of the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center, and retired from the Hutchinson Clinic as an insurance representative.

On April 2, 1982, she married William ‘Bill’ Norris in Hutchinson. They shared 35 years of marriage. Survivors include: husband, Bill of Hutchinson; daughter, Beth Sheppard of Hutchinson; son, Scott Sheppard (Rendi) of Liberty, Missouri; sister, Kay Detter (John) of Claremore, Oklahoma; brother, Larry Weber (Evonne) of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, Whitney Sheppard and Kelsie Harper (Jacob), both of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Max Meyer of Liberty, Missouri; and great-granddaughters, Isabella and Scarlett Harper of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; infant daughter, Leona Sue, and sister, Connie Wise.

Memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1602 N. Main, with the Reverend Michael L. McGuire officiating. Private family interment will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson. Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 4, 2017, at Elliott Chapel, Hutchinson.

Memorials may be made to Hospice House or Cancer Council of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Carol was the best wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by her family.