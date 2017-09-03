KHP: Eastbound motorcycle rider thrown into westbound lanes of I-70

ELLSWORTH COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Sunday in Ellsworth County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Evin E. Pierce, 23, Ponca City, OK., was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of 9th Road.

The motorcycle went off the roadway to the left, crossed through the median and the driver was ejected. He landed in the westbound passing lane. The motorcycle came to rest on the westbound shoulder.

Pierce was transported to Wesley Medical Center. He was wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.