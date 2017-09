SHERMAN COUNTY— A Hutchinson man was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Sunday in Sherman County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Subaru passenger vehicle driven by Christopher M. Vance, 26, was eastbound on Interstate 70 six miles west of Goodland. The vehicle rear-ended a semi in the passing lane.

Vance was transported to the hospital in Goodland. The semi driver from Colorado was not injured.