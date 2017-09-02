Reno County Correctional Facility inmate causes damage

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A man being housed at the Reno County Correctional Facility on a charge of disorderly conduct now finds himself charged with criminal damage for an incident inside that jail facility.

Christopher Fortner while apparently housed in the A-1 cell block, damaged a sprinkler head causing water to pour out of the sprinkler inside the facility and setting off an alarm.

This occurring on Thursday in that facility. He made a court appearance Friday where he was told that he’ll be charged with criminal damage.