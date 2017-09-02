Prep Football scores from the Associated Press

Reno County

Hutchinson Central Christian 90, Pretty Prairie 38

Hutchinson Trinity 38, Inman 7

McPherson 33, Buhler 21

Nickerson 48, Haven 8

Other area scores

Pratt 56, Larned 46

South Barber 46, Pratt Skyline 0

Andale 28, Andover Central 21

Cheney 49, Wichita Trinity 20

Derby 48, Goddard-Eisenhower 14

Ell-Saline 31, Sedgwick 21

Garden Plain 28, Hesston 24

Goddard 42, Olathe Northwest 20

Hillsboro 32, Lyons 0

Hoisington 7, Kingman 3

Little River 50, Centre 42

Macksville 60, Ness City 20

Maize 22, Newton 19

Maize South 47, Circle 0

Marion 36, Moundridge 26

Otis-Bison 58, St. John 0

Smoky Valley 24, Halstead 22

Wakefield 68, Goessel 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sterling vs. Remington, ppd.———-