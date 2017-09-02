Parking on old Kmart property prohibited

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Apparently, the owner of the Kmart property at 1320 E 30th, has requested that anyone using their lot to stop and has asked for those in the lot to be asked to leave by police. They say they have ordered some signs to be posted in the near future.

Police Lt. Thad Pickard says he’s noticed that in the past few months people have been using the lot to sell items or just to hang out. They are asking locals to stop using the lot, it is still private property.