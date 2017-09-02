Kansas man dies in pickup rollover crash

STANTON COUNTY — A Kansas man died in an accident just before 7:30 Friday in Stanton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Nissan Titan driven by Louis Carlos Garcia Verialla, 45, Garden City, was eastbound on K27 just east of Johnson.

The pickup traveled into the south ditch. The driver overcorrected and the pickup went into side skid, entered the north ditch and rolled.

Garcia Verialla was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.