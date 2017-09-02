Judge will set trial date in aggravated battery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Judge Tim Chambers will set a trial date for a 34-year-old Hutchinson man in an aggravated battery case.

Chauncey Brownfield is accused of attacking Cale Bookout back on Dec. 15, 2015. The victim reportedly suffered a fracture to the eye socket as result of a fight between the two.

His defense attorney told the judge that they are still trying to work out a plea deal, but suggested the judge go ahead and set a trial date anyway, just in case no deal is worked out.

In an earlier case, Brownfield was convicted of aggravated battery, but the jury couldn’t reach a verdict for aggravated robbery.

The victim was at a local motel at 14 W. 4th and was attacked by Brownfield, who took an iPhone 6+ cell phone by force. Brownfield was asked to leave the motel and wanted his money back. He became angry and struck the victim. This victim also suffered a fracture of the eye socket and a permanent scar. That case goes back to March 6, 2015.

He’s serving a two-year, six-month sentence in that case.