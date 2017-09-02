Hutch man wanted on warrants caught with stolen vehicle

HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A 25-year-old man who has served time for numerous burglary convictions finds himself in more trouble.

Police were called to the report of a possible burglary in Faircrest Street in Hutchinson and found Bryson Allen near a vehicle reported stolen out of Newton. When he saw police, he ran and was eventually caught near 17th & Faircrest.

They also discovered that he had burglarized a home on Faircrest because according to statements made in court, he was dropping tools as he ran.

Potential charges include possession of stolen property, burglary of a dwelling and theft. He also has warrants for other cases for a probation violation and failing to appear.