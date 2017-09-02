51st Honor Flight lands at Wichita airport next Friday

WICHITA, Kan. – Officials at the Dwight D Eisenhower Airport in Wichita are inviting residents of the area to come and welcome home military veterans as they return from Washington D.C. on the 51st Kansas Honor Flight!

The flight is expected to land around 11:40 a.m., but they’re encouraging those wanting to attend to arrive early.

A free park-and-ride shuttle service starts at 10:00 a.m. at Slumberland Furniture in Wichita.

They also suggest that you make a sign, bring friends and family and meet airport officials at baggage claim to celebrate these local heroes

The event runs next Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.