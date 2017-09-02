41 farm wineries in Kansas; Grape Stomp Sept. 9

MANHATTAN — Feel the squish of the grapes in the time-honored tradition of grape stomping as you help celebrate the grape and wine industry in Kansas. The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host the 12th annual Kansas Grape Stomp on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. on the Lake Talbott Stage at the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson.

Gather around the grape tubs to watch Kansas State Fair board members, state FFA officers, 4-H Council leaders and others stomp grapes to salute the Kansas grape and wine industry. The competitive stomp-off will kick off the event and an open stomp for all Kansas State Fair attendees will follow.

As of August 2017, there are 41 farm wineries throughout Kansas. The wine industry in Kansas contributes nearly $47 million to the state’s economy and employs more than 200 Kansans.

KDA is committed to advocating for and promoting the agriculture industry, the state’s largest industry, employer and economic contributor, and encourages all fair-goers to attend the grape stomp to have fun while learning about the grape and wine industries in Kansas.

For more information about the event please contact Robin Blume, KDA education and events coordinator, at Robin.Blume@ks.gov or 785-564-6756.