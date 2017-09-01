Salthawks erase 14-point deficit in road opener

OLATHE, Kan. — Down 14 late in the third quarter, Hutch High found a way to beat Olathe East on the road. HHS tied the game with 8 minutes left, before Olathe East took the lead back at 21-14. The Salthawks scored and went for two in the final minute of regulation to defeat Olathe East 22-21.

Head Coach Ryan Cornelsen sat down with Rusty Hilst after the game:

Salthawks score with 1 minute to play. Going for 2 and the win. — Salthawk Athletics (@salthawkad) September 1, 2017

