Pair of lion cubs arrive from Florida at Kansas zoo

BARTON COUNTY— Two new female lions have arrived at Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo.

After a year-long search, the zoo staff finally located the pair of six-month old sister cubs, Sauda and Amana at a small zoo in Florida, according to a social media report. They are expected to be excellent companions for the zoo’s lone lion Luke.

The girls are currently living in the Brit Spaugh Tiger Building and yard until they have grown large enough to be able to be introduced to Luke.

They currently weigh around 75-pounds. Luke weighs 425-pounds, so it will be a year or two until they are big enough for them to safely be introduced to each other. The young pair currently do not have access to the yard while zoo staff “baby proofs” the area.

In July, Mumbasa, affectionately known as “Boss” the African Lion that has called Great Bend home for 19 years died.

Zoo Supervisor/Curator Sara Hamlin said, “I’ve been searching for a female to provide companionship for Luke before Mumbasa (Boss) had even passed away but there weren’t any available. We are really fortunate to find a zoo looking to place two!”

A public debut is planned for some time in early September.