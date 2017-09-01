Football Preview: Dragons travel to Council Bluffs

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — HCC (1-0) travels to Council Bluffs Saturday for a matchup with the Reivers of Iowa Western (1-0). The Blue Dragons overcame a 25-point deficit at home last week to defeat Coffeyville. The Reivers, however, scored early and often in a 70-21 victory over Independence.

HCC is (1-2) against Iowa Western since 2014. HCC’s only win came last year in Gowans Stadium. The Blue Dragons forced a fumble on the last play of the game for a scoop-and-score. Ronheen Bingham ran back the scoop-six to finish the Reivers 21-12.

HC Scott Strohmeier talked with Daren Dunn of Eagle Sports about the upcoming contest.